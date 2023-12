Breaux, Mayfield, Guidry, Hamby, Bentley, Green, Williams, Hodnett and White sign on the dotted line

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Nine Northeast Louisiana stars sign to continue their football careers at Division I Universities.

Ruston:

Ahmad Breaux - LSU (16th ranked recruit in Louisiana according to ON3)

Jadon Mayfield - Louisiana Tech (44th ranked recruit in Louisiana according to ON3)

Geordan Guidry - Tulane (34th ranked recruit in Louisiana according to ON3)

OCS:

Tate Hamby - (20th ranked recruit in Louisiana according to ON3)

Ryder Bentley - UL-Lafayette

West Monroe:

Nate Green - ULM (50th ranked recruit in Louisiana according to ON3)

Wossman:

Jayden Williams - University of North Texas (53rd ranked recruit in Louisiana according to ON3)

Sterlington:

Mitch Hodnett - TCU (30th ranked recruit in Louisiana according to ON3)

Franklin Parish:

Javion White - Tulane (36th ranked recruit in Louisiana according to ON3)

