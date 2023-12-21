Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Bahamas-bound cruise ship diverted to New England and Canada due to storm

Guests were given a choice to either cancel their trip for a future cruise credit or stick...
Guests were given a choice to either cancel their trip for a future cruise credit or stick with the new ports of call.(WMTW)
By WMTW via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Hopefully, passengers didn’t pack only swimsuits because travelers on the MSC Meraviglia had to trade in the Bahamas for New England and Canada in December.

The cruise ship arrived in Portland, Maine, on Wednesday for an offseason stop.

The original seven-day trip was supposed to set sail from New York to the Bahamas this week, but the itinerary changed because of bad weather hitting the Bahamas and South Florida.

Guests were given a choice to either cancel their trip for a future cruise credit or stick with the new ports of call.

Guests were given a choice to either cancel their trip for a future cruise credit or stick with the new ports of call. (LAKEYA ALLEN)

The cruise ship was set to arrive in Saint John, Canada, on Thursday after stops in Boston and Portland.

It will then return to Brooklyn on Saturday.

The ship is carrying about 2,900 passengers.

Copyright 2023 WMTW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor-elect Jeff Landry made a visit to the University of Louisiana Monroe and announced...
WATCH: Gov-elect Jeff Landry visits Monroe to announce major cabinet appointments
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
A family says their belongings were stolen out of their U-Haul while in the middle of moving...
Family moving across country before Christmas has U-Haul stolen full of belongings
Louisiana Congressional Delegation reacts to Colorado Supreme Court ruling on Trump; legal...
Louisiana Congressional Delegation reacts to Colorado Supreme Court ruling on Trump; legal analyst weighs in

Latest News

A woman who had a miscarriage is now charged with abusing a corpse.
Woman "distraught" after being charged for miscarrying
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave...
Taylor Swift’s new romance, debt-erasing gifts and the eclipse are among most joyous moments of 2023
Voters speak out after the state's Supreme Court ruled that former president Donald Trump...
Colorado voters react to Trump being removed from ballot
Guests were given a choice to either cancel their trip for a future cruise credit or stick...
Passengers react after storm reroutes Bahamas cruise to Canada