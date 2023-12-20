Advertise
Parker Alexander Law Firm offers scholarship opportunities to Northeast Louisiana students

The Parker Alexander Law Firm is offering scholarship opportunities to high school seniors and college students in Northeast Louisiana.
By Destiny Beasley
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Parker Alexander Law Firm is offering scholarship opportunities to students in Northeast Louisiana. High school seniors and college students can apply for this scholarship.

Chad Carter is a partner at the law firm, and he said that the goal is to make the community safer and to give back to the community.

Carter said there are over 700 traffic fatalities every year in Louisiana, and he wants members of the community to be involved.

When applying you must submit an original essay to improve traffic safety or reduce traffic accidents in Northeast Louisiana. Carter said they want to get the youth involved in actually making policy changes and highlighting the bright young minds.

“You know we want to see something that we can take to our local leadership, our local political leadership, or whoever. And say look this is something that was submitted by one of our brilliant young minds, we believe in this and we would like to work with you on getting this implemented,” said Carter.

Carter said the essays need to be persuasive, creative, and feasible, but applicants’ financial needs will also be taken into consideration.

Students must be a legal resident in Northeast Louisiana. Winners can use the money at any college or university, even out of Louisiana.

“They don’t have to actually be enrolled or going into a college. In fact, our grand prize winner is going to massage therapy school. We leave it open. We just want to invest in our community,” said Carter.

The grand prize winner will receive a 2,500 dollar scholarship and the second prize winner will receive a 500 dollar scholarship.

Applications are open starting January 1, 2024, and the deadline to apply is May 1, 2024.

For more information on the scholarship and to apply, head to their website.

