North Louisiana Boys & Girls Clubs awarded $50,000

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of North Louisiana has been awarded $50,000 in grant money from the Living Well Foundation.

The grant money will be used to help fund after-school programs at the Monroe, Bastrop, and Farmerville locations.

