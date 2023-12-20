Advertise
North Louisiana Boys & Girls Clubs awarded $50,000

Pictured left to right: Amy Keifenheim, Director of Resource Development Boys and Girls Club...
Pictured left to right: Amy Keifenheim, Director of Resource Development Boys and Girls Club of NELA; Monica Turner, Executive Assistant Living Well Foundation; Alice Prophit, CEO of Living Well Foundation; Marvin Payne, Area Director Boys and Girls Club of NELA.(Source: Boys and Girls Clubs of North LA)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of North Louisiana has been awarded $50,000 in grant money from the Living Well Foundation.

RELATED CONTENT: “Living Well Foundation announces $348,127 in grant money for NELA non-profits”

The grant money will be used to help fund after-school programs at the Monroe, Bastrop, and Farmerville locations.

To learn more about the Living Well Foundation or Boys & Girls Clubs of North Louisiana, please visit their websites.

