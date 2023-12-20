Advertise
Louisiana Congressional Delegation reacts to Colorado Supreme Court ruling on Trump; legal analyst weighs in

The Louisiana Congressional Delegation is weighing in after Colorado’s Supreme Court declared former President Donald Trump ineligible to run for office.
By Lester Duhé
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Congressional Delegation is weighing in after Colorado’s Supreme Court on Tuesday declared former President Donald Trump ineligible for the White House under the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause and removed him from the state’s presidential primary ballot.

This sets up a likely showdown in the nation’s highest court to decide whether the front-runner for the GOP nomination can remain in the race.

Republican Congressman Garret Graves said in a statement, “First, this will be decided by the US Supreme Court. Second, if states like Colorado want to weigh in on matters supposedly of federal jurisdiction, they should be over the moon with Texas taking charge of the border crisis long abandoned by the president’s administration.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R) of Shreveport said on X: “Today’s ruling attempting to disqualify President Trump from the Colorado ballot is nothing but a thinly veiled partisan attack. Regardless of political affiliation, every citizen registered to vote should not be denied the right to support our former president and the individual who is the leader in every poll of the Republican primary. We trust the U.S. Supreme Court will set aside this reckless decision and let the American people decide the next President of the United States.”

Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins (R) said on X:

Media: “Congressman Higgins, what’s your opinion regarding the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling that Trump cannot be on the Presidential ballot?”

Me: “It’s Colorado. They’re high. SCOTUS will overrule THC.”

Legal analyst Franz Borgardt weighed in on the decision, and sees no problem with it.

“If the United States Supreme Court was to uphold this decision, other states would follow suit. But it’s too early to tell that. The bigger issue is the question of due process. Did President Trump get due process in this determination? And specifically… did he ever have a trial to determine whether or not he, in fact, incited insurrection, committed insurrection?” Borgardt explained. “In the court of public opinion, there may be one answer to that. But in due process, a right to confront those allegations that you’re accused of—I don’t know that he had a trial up to date, and so this is problematic… There are certainly constitutional questions about, you know, a Supreme Court taking away the authority of the electorate, which seems almost somewhat anti-democratic. Now, if the United States Supreme Court, however, says… he incited an insurrection, then that means he might not be able to be on the ballot in Colorado, and he might not be able to be on the ballot in other places as well.”

Dozens of lawsuits have been filed nationally to disqualify Trump under Section 3, which was designed to keep former Confederates from returning to government after the Civil War. It bars from office anyone who swore an oath to “support” the Constitution and then “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against it, and it’s been used only a handful of times since the decade after the Civil War. The Colorado case is the first where the plaintiffs succeeded.

Borghardt believes this will definitely be brought before the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I don’t foresee the United States Supreme Court—at least with the demographic of justices, conservative justices—allowing this to stand. I ultimately think that the United States Supreme Court is going to say more due process is required. Even if they don’t want to make a direct decision on President Trump, they may do what’s called putting, which is to say, procedurally, there’s not enough there to make this decision, so he (Trump) gets to be on the ballot,” Borghardt said.

