Louisiana Ambassador partners with community organizations to give back to first responders

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Ambassador and recent Louisiana Tech graduate Ethan Jeffus partnered with State Farm agent Kim Dupree and the LA Tech tennis club to host a salute to first responders. Jeffus along with his partners baked homemade cookies and bought treats to give to Ruston first responders.

“This project got started as a way to bring people together, to give back and remember the reason for the season, our savior Jesus Christ, and our first responders are truly our community’s backbone,” said Jeffus.

“And so, I can’t think of a better way to give back and to salute the men and women who work so effortlessly to ensure that our community is safe.”

The spirit of giving is what motivated tech tennis club president Ashton Thomas to gather the team to help Ethan in this project.

“Our tennis team has received so much support from our community and in this holiday season, we wanted to show our thankfulness and give back to those who may not always receive the recognition they deserve,” said Thomas

“Even though they give to us every single day. So, we just wanted to get together and show our thankfulness to our first responders and help them celebrate Christmas with us.”

Ethan credited the volunteers who worked with him to let first responders know how much they are appreciated.

