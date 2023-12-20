Advertise
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast: Gradual Warming Trend, Rainy Holiday Weekend

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Happy Wednesday! It’s a rinse and repeat morning with the chilly temperatures. Grab a jacket! Believe it or not, today will be a warmer day. Temperatures will reach the lower 60s this afternoon under a partly sunny sky. Expect similar weather conditions on Thursday. It’s not until Friday when a few showers will be possible. We’re keeping rain chances around through the weekend, especially on Sunday. We’ll see highs in the upper 60s. There’s a chance of showers on Monday, Christmas Day. At this time, it doesn’t look like a washout. Rain chances back off Tuesday, and cooler air moves in.

Today: Early morning frost, then decreasing clouds. Temperatures will reach the lower 60s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows fall into the middle 30s. Areas of patchy frost are possible.

Thursday: Areas of frost in the morning. Otherwise, it’s a mostly cloudy day, with temperatures topping out in the lower 60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. There’s also a slight chance of showers, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will reach the middle 60s.

Saturday: A warmer day with temperatures topping out in the upper 60s. There’s a slight chance of showers.

Sunday (Christmas Eve): Breezy with rain likely. A few thunderstorms are also possible. Highs will reach the upper 60s.

Monday (Christmas Day): More rain showers with temperatures topping out in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cooler. Temperatures rebound to near 60 degrees.

