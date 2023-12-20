KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast: Temps in the 60s this Week, Rainy Holiday Weekend

Today was a cooler day for the ArkLaMiss, with temperatures only in the low to mid 50s. Tonight, temperatures will lower to the mid 30s, close to normal for this time of year, with a few clouds across the region. Mostly cloudy conditions will linger for the rest of the week, with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. By Friday, rain showers will move across the region. Temperatures then will still reach the mid 60s. More rain is expected over the weekend, especially Sunday, Christmas Eve. Temperatures then will be in the upper 60s. Monday, Christmas day, will bring limited rain showers to the region. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s. It will be cooler the day after Christmas, with Tuesday’s temperatures in the low 60s. It will also remain mostly dry that day. Enjoy!

