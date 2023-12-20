Advertise
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast: Temps in the 60s this Week, Rainy Holiday Weekend

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Today was a cooler day for the ArkLaMiss, with temperatures only in the low to mid 50s. Tonight, temperatures will lower to the mid 30s, close to normal for this time of year, with a few clouds across the region. Mostly cloudy conditions will linger for the rest of the week, with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. By Friday, rain showers will move across the region. Temperatures then will still reach the mid 60s. More rain is expected over the weekend, especially Sunday, Christmas Eve. Temperatures then will be in the upper 60s. Monday, Christmas day, will bring limited rain showers to the region. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s. It will be cooler the day after Christmas, with Tuesday’s temperatures in the low 60s. It will also remain mostly dry that day. Enjoy!

Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 30s.

Wednesday will be a mostly cloudy day with temperatures reaching the mid 60s.

Thursday will be a mostly cloudy day with temperatures in the low 60s.

Friday will bring rain showers to the region. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s.

Saturday will bring isolated rain showers to the region. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s.

Sunday, Christmas Eve, will bring rain showers, heavy at times, to the region. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s.

Monday, Christmas Day, will bring isolated showers to the region. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s.

Tuesday will bring a slowly clearing sky. Temperatures in the low 60s.

