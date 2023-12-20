Advertise
Fire insurance policyholders in NELA could see changes to premium thanks to rating improvements

Louisiana Department of Insurance
Louisiana Department of Insurance(Louisiana Department of Insurance)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Insurance released a list of several fire districts in the state that have received improved fire ratings between July-December 2023, and four of those districts are located in the Northeast Louisiana region. The improvement of such ratings can potentially decrease fire insurance premiums for property owners in the associated area.

Fire districts are graded on a 10-point scale by the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana (PIAL), with 10 representing no fire protection and 1 representing the best level of protection.

Several factors are considered during the grading process. These factors include the number of dispatchers on duty, the number of firefighters and fire trucks and the availability of water.

The following NELA fire districts saw an improvement in their fire ratings:

Effective July 2023

  • Jonesville in Catahoula Parish
    • Area included: Within corporate limits
    • Rating improvement: Class 6 to 5
  • District 3 in Franklin Parish
    • Area included: Outside corporate limits of Baskin-North
    • Rating improvement: Class 6 to 5

Effective December 2023

  • Crowville district in Franklin Parish
    • Area included: Crowville and Swampers areas
    • Rating improvement: Class 6 to 5
  • District 4 in Franklin Parish
    • Area included: Outside corporate limits of Gilbert and Wisner
    • Rating improvement: Class 7 to 6

If you are a policyholder of fire insurance in any of the above affected areas, the LDI suggests to contact your insurance company to ask how the rating improvements may affect insurance premiums.

