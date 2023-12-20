Advertise
Community mourns teen who died in a farming accident

Ryan Clay Phelps, a senior at George Rogers Clark High School, died from injuries sustained during a farming accident, according to the Clark County school district. (WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A 17-year-old Kentucky boy died following a farming accident, according to several reports.

Ryan Phelps, a senior at George Rogers Clark High School, “passed away Saturday from injuries sustained in a farm accident,” the Clark County Public Schools reported in a statement released Sunday.

The Clark County coroner told the Lexington Herald Phelps was injured in a tractor rollover and taken to the hospital where he later died.

According to his obituary, Phelps was a member of the ROTC and recently enlisted with the United States Marines Corps.

“This unspeakable tragedy has affected our entire school district community, particularly our high school student body,” the statement from Clark County Superintendent Dustin Howard said.

Howard extended condolences to the Phelps family on behalf of the district and has offered them support during this difficult time.

According to the statement, the district will be providing grief counseling for students and urged parents to keep an eye on their children’s emotional well-being.

“The coming days and weeks will be extremely hard for our students,” the statement said.

An account has been established at Stock Yards Bank for community members to donate toward Phelps’ funeral expenses. Donations may be made to the account “For the Benefit of Ryan Phelps” at any Stock Yards location in Kentucky.

