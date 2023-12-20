Advertise
City of Monroe announces holiday facility closures, trash collection dates, and public transit schedule

Holiday closures and trash schedules.
Holiday closures and trash schedules.(KPLC)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe announced all facilities will be closed for the holidays beginning on Friday, Dec. 22-Tuesday, Dec. 26, and again on Friday, Dec. 29-Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The Monroe Transit System will not be running on Monday, Dec. 25, or on Monday, Jan. 1.

The trash collection will be as follows:

Garbage normally picked up on Friday, Dec. 22, will instead be picked up on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Garbage normally picked up on Monday, Dec. 25, will be picked up on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Garbage normally picked up on Monday, Jan. 1, will be picked up Wednesday, Jan. 3.

The Public Works Department will run as scheduled on Tuesday, Dec. 26, and Friday, Dec. 29.

