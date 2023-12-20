Academy Sports and West Monroe police to take 30 students holiday shopping

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department and Academy Sports & Outdoors are teaming up to take 30 students on a holiday shopping spree!

Academy donated a total of $1,500 in gift cards and that amount was matched by an anonymous donor to make the event possible.

Each child will be given a $100 gift card and shop alongside an officer as they cross off items from their Christmas wish list, such as winter clothing, footwear, games, sports equipment, and more.

The event will take place tomorrow (Dec. 21) at 5 p.m.

