Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Academy Sports and West Monroe police to take 30 students holiday shopping

(Pexels & Pixabay)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department and Academy Sports & Outdoors are teaming up to take 30 students on a holiday shopping spree!

Academy donated a total of $1,500 in gift cards and that amount was matched by an anonymous donor to make the event possible.

Each child will be given a $100 gift card and shop alongside an officer as they cross off items from their Christmas wish list, such as winter clothing, footwear, games, sports equipment, and more.

The event will take place tomorrow (Dec. 21) at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
LSU's Rahim Alem runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday,...
Rahim Alem, St. Augustine standout and former LSU football player, dies at 36
KNOE Channel 8 reports on crime in the ArkLaMiss.
West Monroe man accused of sexually abusing child for several years
A group gathers on the steps of the Louisiana Capitol on Aug. 15, 2023, calling for clemency...
He’s on Louisiana’s death row, his attorneys say, for a crime that didn’t happen
The victims were identified as 26-year-old Daniel Gonzalez, 23-year-old Fabian Gonzalez,...
4 siblings killed in head-on crash with drunken driver while holiday shopping, sheriff says

Latest News

Governor-elect Jeff Landry made a visit to the University of Louisiana Monroe and announced...
WATCH: Gov-elect Jeff Landry visits Monroe to announce major cabinet appointments
Brian Kelly gives news conference on Dec. 20
Pictured left to right: Amy Keifenheim, Director of Resource Development Boys and Girls Club...
North Louisiana Boys & Girls Clubs awarded $50,000
Holiday closures and trash schedules.
City of Monroe announces holiday facility closures, trash collection dates, and public transit schedule