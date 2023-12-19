Advertise
West Monroe man accused of sexually abusing child for several years

KNOE Channel 8 reports on crime in the ArkLaMiss.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A West Monroe man was arrested on Monday, Dec. 18, after a several months long investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile victim.

The West Monroe Police Department said they began investigating allegations of sexual abuse of a child in September 2023. According to the arrest report, the victim’s mom told WMPD that their child had been sexually assaulted by 20-year-old Kamerian Hendrix for the past four years.

The victim was taken to the Child’s Advocacy Center for an interview. Detectives said during the interview, the victim told them of several instances of Hendrix sexually abusing them. The victim also alleged Hendrix telling them to look up pornographic videos online.

Detectives said the victim was taken for a medical evaluation at the Children’s Advocacy Center.

Hendrix was arrested on one count of molestation of a juvenile and one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

