U.S. Olympic Table Tennis Trials expected to have big economic impact in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Sports and Events complex is expected to open in the next few weeks. Following the announcement of the upcoming U.S. Olympic Table Tennis and U.S. Junior National Team Trials, official say this event is expected to make a huge economic impact for the city of West Monroe.

“It’s a real cool thing with the talent some of those people have and how hard they hit the ball and keep it on the table, so to see it in person, I can’t wait. I think it’ll be super exciting,” says Jamie Johnson, General Manager of the West Monroe Sports and Events complex.

President and CEO of Discover Monroe-West Monroe Alana Cooper says this economic impact will be huge for the community.

“We’ve never had Olympic trials of any sort here, so this is super exciting for us. It’s going to be a great opportunity to showcase our area to not only the U.S., but internationally as well,” says Cooper.

Over 500 athletes will be competing for the opportunity to be a part of the U.S. Table Tennis team in Paris this summer. Plus, junior athletes will battle to become a part of the national team.

“It’s exciting to see athletes of that level of competition, so people will be watching and seeing and also on that, they will be getting a little taste of what Monroe and West Monroe have to offer,” says Cooper.

The trials are expected to make a $700 thousand to $1 million economic impact on the city. Johnson says this will be a chance to showcase what the community has to offer.

“I think this is going to be huge. You may be looking at 1 thousand hotel nights for multiple nights. With all those people coming in, all those people have to eat at the restaurants around. It can be huge for the community,” says Johnson.

“Because it’s the Olympic trials, there will be live footage of it. That will be seen throughout the world because the other competitors who they’ll compete against in Paris will watch to see who they are competing against. They will want to watch their tactics and things of that nature, so we’ll definitely have an international view on the facility as well as the area,” says Cooper.

Ticket information and more details will be released as they become available.

