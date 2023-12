RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Ruston Police Department needs help locating Harold Knox. He was reported missing by his family on Dec. 5, 2023.

He was last seen near his home in downtown Ruston wearing a red and gray plaid shirt with blue jeans and boots. He is legally blind.

If anyone has information on Knox’s whereabouts please contact RPD at (318) 255-4141.

