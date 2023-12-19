Navigating your budget for the holiday season

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The holidays can take a major hit on your wallet. The National Retail Federation expects Americans to spend on average 875 dollars on gifts, decorations, and other holiday items.

Establishing a budget is essential to avoid getting carried away while shopping. Without a budget, it is easy to lose track of expenses and make impulse purchases.

Financial advisor, Kelly Brantley said it is important to set up a plan, stick to it, and keep track of your budget. Brantley advises you to make a list of names and a number you plan to spend on that name. She said that setting aside cash each month leading up to Christmas will help you have money to spend.

When it comes to spending money on yourself, Brantley said make sure to account for that in your budget and avoid impulse purchases.

“You just have to figure out how much you can afford and try not to overspend because a lot of times we usually have everything we need. We don’t want to spend, we just need to keep it in the plan that way you won’t feel it financially after the first of the year, and it doesn’t become a burden but a blessing,” said Brantley.

Brantley said another alternative to gifts, is to give the gift of experiences like cooking for a friend. It can be more meaningful than material gifts. She also recommended paying for gifts up front rather than “Buy Now Pay Later” options.

While it’s easy to break the bank during the holidays, it can be hard to recover heading into the new year.

Financial advisors said entering the new year is a great time to create a budget. Starting the year off with a budget will set you up for success.

Brantley said you should start by making a list of all of your bills, She then said to budget in “non-monthly expenses” like Christmas, birthdays, and even oil changes.

Brantley said to break down the numbers to make sure you hit your goal and make a savings account for emergencies.

“You know if you want to save 6,000 for the year, well that’s 500 dollars a month. So you have to break it down that way you will have that. So if you spend 12 hundred dollars a year on Christmas, well that’s 100 dollars a month. So if you break down those numbers that really makes it easier to save and make the plan successful,” said Brantley. She then said a financial plan will help you have peace.

For more information on how to budget for the holiday season, head to Kelly Brantley’s website.

