Monroe celebrates unveiling of new basketball court mural at Powell Street Community Center

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe City officials held a ribbon cutting event Tuesday to celebrate the completion of a new mural. The mural is on the basketball court at Powell Street Community Center.

The mural was supported by a $10,000 grant through the Percent for Art Program and was completed in collaboration with Black Creatives Circle.

“The overall thought behind it was community,” Brandon Virgil of BCC said. We really wanted to invest in what the community meant to the people, so that’s where you get the different elements throughout the mural from.”

The state grant also includes another mural on a court at the Charles Johnson Park for early 2024.

