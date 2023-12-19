Masur Museum to hold printmaking workshop

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Looking to start a new hobby in 2024? The Masur Museum of Art may have just the thing for you.

In January, Masur Museum will hold a two-class printmaking workshop. The classes will take place on Jan. 13 and 20 from 1-4 p.m. in the Carriage House at the museum.

According to a press release, the class will cover the basics of relief printing with linoleum and screen printing on paper to serve as an introduction to the various tools and inks used in each medium.

The class costs $100 for museum members and $125 for non-members.

To sign up visit the Masur Museum of Art’s website or call them at (318)-329-2237.

