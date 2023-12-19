Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Masur Museum to hold printmaking workshop

(WCAX)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Looking to start a new hobby in 2024? The Masur Museum of Art may have just the thing for you.

In January, Masur Museum will hold a two-class printmaking workshop. The classes will take place on Jan. 13 and 20 from 1-4 p.m. in the Carriage House at the museum.

According to a press release, the class will cover the basics of relief printing with linoleum and screen printing on paper to serve as an introduction to the various tools and inks used in each medium.

The class costs $100 for museum members and $125 for non-members.

To sign up visit the Masur Museum of Art’s website or call them at (318)-329-2237.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash overnight in the Seventh Ward.
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Richland Parish
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
Coach Mulkey ejected from Sunday night game against Northwestern. (Video credit: Abby Alonzo)
WATCH: Mad Mulkey ejected from game; Angel Reese tries holding coach back
A group gathers on the steps of the Louisiana Capitol on Aug. 15, 2023, calling for clemency...
He’s on Louisiana’s death row, his attorneys say, for a crime that didn’t happen
An AP investigation revealed long suppressed body-camera video showing white officers beating,...
Louisiana State Police reinstate trooper accused of withholding video in Black man’s deadly arrest

Latest News

NELA water system boil advisories, updated 12/19
Assistant Director of Honors Joel Stake said he is excited for the opportunities of...
Louisiana Tech broadens student opportunities with establishment of Honors College
LSU's Rahim Alem runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday,...
Rahim Alem, St. Augustine standout and former LSU football player, dies at 36
Spade Ranches working cattle near Gail.
Four national cattle shows expected to bring over $1M to Ouachita Parish