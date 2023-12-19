Louisiana Tech broadens student opportunities with establishment of Honors College

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech University is celebrating another milestone reached in its efforts to continually improve opportunities for students to achieve success in all ways possible.

The university had an honors program that existed independently and offered an assortment of special courses to honors students, until now, with the establishment of the Honors College. According to university officials, the Honors College is a new program housed in University Hall and will offer a collective effort to promote excellence on the campus.

The following areas make up the university’s newly established Honors College:

The University Honors Program : A 21-hour curriculum of honors courses along with an e-portfolio for students to develop during their education.

Undergraduate Research and Service Learning : This helps connect students with faculty of the university and connect the university to the broader community of research.

Nationally competitive awards : Resources are offered to help students pursue some of the most competitive and prestigious scholarships in the nation.

Study abroad : Students can increase their global perspective with a combination of classroom instruction and cross-cultural experiences.

Phi Kappa Phi: A highly respected honor society in the United States that includes students from all academic backgrounds. The Louisiana Tech chapter is open to the top 7% of juniors and top 10% of seniors along with faculty and staff.

Louisiana Tech University President Les Guice said the Honors College is a strong asset of the university that keeps the success of its students in mind.

“This is a step forward for the university in the realm of academic distinction,” Guice said. “The Honors College is not just a collection of programs; it’s a testament to our commitment to cultivating well-rounded, inquisitive minds. This initiative underscores our belief in the transformative power of education and our dedication to nurturing a community of scholars, thinkers, and global citizens.”

The Honors College faculty and staff are working toward working with individual programs on campus to broaden the selection of honors courses and ensure honors students of all majors have enriched curriculum experiences. Director of Honors Joe Koskie said he understands the importance of concerted efforts when it comes to achieving goals for the university’s Honors College.

“The Honors College raises the game of the entire university,” Koskie said. “It can become a repository of resources that can drive innovation on the campus and create interesting opportunities educationally and culturally. It’s something that can set us apart in the state and in the region.”

Dr. Joel Stake, Assistant Director of Honors, said he is excited for the opportunities of growth, both professional and personal, that will be provided to students through the abundance of resources in the Honors College.

“This collective of programs will help our students see the rest of the world and help the rest of the world see our students,” Stake said. “We have great engineering students, for example. The Honors College can provide context around that engineering, taking it beyond the act of building great bridges and doing great things. Those students will understand why they’re doing good work and how it impacts their communities.”

One benefit of the Honors College is that students do not have to be enrolled in the program in order to take advantage of the resources offered, such as the partnership between the study abroad program and the Institue for the International Education of Students which will create internship opportunities for students outside of the country.

Applications for the 2024-25 academic year in the Honors College opened on Dec. 1 and will close on May 31, 2024. To apply or learn more about the college and what it has to offer, visit latech.edu/honors.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.