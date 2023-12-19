Advertise
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast: Warmer Than Average Through the Week, Rainy Holiday Weekend

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT
Bundle up! We’re kicking the morning off with temperatures below freezing. Give yourself extra time to defrost the car. Today will be the coolest day of the week. Under a partly sunny sky, temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s this afternoon. We’re back in the 60s on Tuesday. The clouds will stick with us through the week, with showers arriving Friday afternoon. Rain chances continue through the holiday weekend into Christmas Day. Plan accordingly if you have any travel or outdoor holiday plans. Temperatures on Christmas are staying well above average, around 70 degrees.

Today: AM frost, then partly sunny and cooler. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s.

Tonight: It’s another chilly night with areas of patchy frost possible. Lows will fall into the middle 30s.

Wednesday: Early morning frost, then partly sunny. Temperatures will reach the lower 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs will reach the middle 60s.

Saturday: Rain showers are expected. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s.

Sunday (Christmas Eve): Breezy with more showers on tap. Highs will reach the upper 60s.

Monday( Christmas Day): The wet pattern continues, with highs around 70 degrees.

