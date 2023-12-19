KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast: Warmer Than Average Through the Week, Rainy Holiday Weekend

Today is the coolest day of the week. Under increasing clouds, temperatures climb into the 50s this afternoon. We’re back in the 60s on Tuesday. The clouds will stick with us through the week, with showers arriving Friday afternoon. Rain chances continue through the holiday weekend into Christmas Day. Plan accordingly if you have any travel or outdoor holiday plans. Temperatures on Christmas are staying well above average, around 70 degrees.

Today: Partly sunny with an uptick in cloud cover this afternoon. Highs will be mostly in the middle 50s.

Tonight: It’s another chilly night with areas of patchy frost possible. Lows will fall into the middle 30s.

Wednesday: Early morning frost, then partly sunny. Temperatures will reach the lower 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs will reach the middle 60s.

Saturday: Rain showers are expected. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s.

Sunday (Christmas Eve): Breezy with more showers on tap. A few thunderstorms are also possible. Highs will reach the upper 60s.

Monday( Christmas Day): The wet pattern continues, with highs near 70 degrees.

