KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: A Cold Night Ahead, Rain Late This Weekend

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It was a gorgeous weather day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures reached the low 60s with light wind across the region. Tonight, it will get cold, with temperatures expected to lower to near 30 degrees. This chill will linger into Tuesday, with temperatures in the mid 50s and a few more passing clouds. Some of these clouds linger for the rest of the week, with temperatures in the low 60s, before rain eventually arrives. Showers will likely arrive late Friday and continue into Saturday. Then another wave of moisture will likely move in on Sunday, Christmas eve. Isolated showers are possible for Christmas day, but it will be warm, with temperatures in the upper 60s. Enjoy.

Tonight, the sky will be clear. Temperatures will lower to the low 30s. Wind will be light.

Tuesday will be a cool day with temperatures in the mid 50s. It will start out sunny, with more clouds arriving during the afternoon.

Wednesday will be a comfortable day, with temperatures in the low 60s. It will be partly cloudy.

Thursday, for the start of Winter, it will be in the low 60s. The sky will be partly cloudy as well.

Friday will be a mostly cloudy day with rain showers likely late. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s.

Saturday will bring rain showers, especially early in the day. Temperatures will reach the low 60s.

Sunday, Christmas Eve, will bring more rain showers, during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will reach the low 60s.

Monday, Christmas day, will bring isolated showers and temperatures in the upper 60s.

