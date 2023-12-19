Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Grambling introduces new football coach Mickey Joseph

Joseph becomes 15th head coach in program history
Joseph becomes 15th head coach in program history.
By Megan Murray
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grambling officially introduced Mickey Joseph as GSU’s 15th head football coach in program history at a press conference Monday. The Louisiana native has over two decades of college football coaching experience, including stops at Nebraska, LSU, Tulane, Louisiana Tech, Alcorn State and Grambling. In his first meeting with the media, Joseph focused on restoring the G-Men back to their glory days, recruiting in-state talent and being accessible to his players and the community.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash overnight in the Seventh Ward.
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Richland Parish
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
Coach Mulkey ejected from Sunday night game against Northwestern. (Video credit: Abby Alonzo)
WATCH: Mad Mulkey ejected from game; Angel Reese tries holding coach back
Brooks Hardie went missing Saturday while duck hunting. Authorities recovered his body early...
Duck hunter drowns after kayak capsized on lake
A group gathers on the steps of the Louisiana Capitol on Aug. 15, 2023, calling for clemency...
He’s on Louisiana’s death row, his attorneys say, for a crime that didn’t happen

Latest News

Lady Tigers dominate Wiley University, 109-41.
Grambling women’s basketball passes century mark on Education Day
Warhawks beat Lady Techsters, 60-52.
ULM continues winning ways with rivalry victory against Louisiana Tech
hue jackson
Grambling football moves on from Hue Jackson after two seasons
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey talks to Angel Reese during the second half of the NCAA Women's...
Will Angel Reese return to LSU’s lineup for Final Four rematch? Instagram post sparks speculation