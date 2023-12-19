Grambling introduces new football coach Mickey Joseph
Joseph becomes 15th head coach in program history
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grambling officially introduced Mickey Joseph as GSU’s 15th head football coach in program history at a press conference Monday. The Louisiana native has over two decades of college football coaching experience, including stops at Nebraska, LSU, Tulane, Louisiana Tech, Alcorn State and Grambling. In his first meeting with the media, Joseph focused on restoring the G-Men back to their glory days, recruiting in-state talent and being accessible to his players and the community.
Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.