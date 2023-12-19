Four national cattle shows expected to bring over $1M to Ouachita Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Discover Monroe-West Monroe has won bids for four national cattle shows in 2024 and 2025. The cattle shows are estimated to bring over $1 million in economic impact to Ouachita Parish.

“We are excited to host these shows and bring competitors and their families from across the south to our community. We can’t wait to show them our brand of southern hospitality,” said Scott Bruscato, Executive Vice President of Sales.

Here is a list of cattle shows and their projected impact:

National Abraham All-American Junior Show June 22-29, 2024; $777,833

National Junior Bradford All-American Cow Show August 1-3, 2024;$144,940

American Angus Association Eastern Regional Junior Show June 19-22, 2025; $307,837

National Junior Show and Youth Conference for the International Brangus Breeders Association June 29-July 5, 2025; $405,533



