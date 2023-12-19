Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Father dies while protecting his daughter in a car crash

Earlier this month Alanis’ brother Alonso Garcia was crossing the street with his 2-year-old daughter when he saw a car headed in his direction. (Source: KUSA, Karla Alanis)
By Jalessa Irizarry, KUSA via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Col. (KUSA) – Christmas may be a week away, but this year, an arrangement of condolences replaces where a tree should be outside a home in Colorado.

“There’s nothing worth celebrating,” Karla Alanis said. “We see everyone else celebrating, and we just can’t.”

Earlier this month Alanis’ brother Alonso Garcia was crossing the street with his 2-year-old daughter when he saw a car headed in his direction.

“He was struck by the vehicle first, and luckily he was able to push the baby out of the way in her stroller. She fell over and scratched her head; my brother took most of the hit from the car,” Alanis said.

The driver stayed on scene and was cited at the time.

Alanis said her brother was rushed to the hospital with a number of injuries including broken ribs, a fractured ankle and a torn ACL.

He was released from the hospital a day and a half after the crash, but about two days later, Alanis found Garcia unresponsive.

“I gave him CPR for seven minutes tried to help him, kept talking, I was like, ‘Don’t do this, wake up, wake up, your daughter’s still waiting for you,’” Alanis recalled.

Sadly, Garcia did not survive.

“What are we doing to tell his daughter when she asks for her dad?” she wondered.

While she doesn’t have the answers, Alanis knows that while this holiday is not worth celebrating, family always is.

“Tell them you love them one more time because you never know when it’s going to be the last,” Alanis said.

Copyright 2023 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash overnight in the Seventh Ward.
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Richland Parish
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
Coach Mulkey ejected from Sunday night game against Northwestern. (Video credit: Abby Alonzo)
WATCH: Mad Mulkey ejected from game; Angel Reese tries holding coach back
Brooks Hardie went missing Saturday while duck hunting. Authorities recovered his body early...
Duck hunter drowns after kayak capsized on lake
A group gathers on the steps of the Louisiana Capitol on Aug. 15, 2023, calling for clemency...
He’s on Louisiana’s death row, his attorneys say, for a crime that didn’t happen

Latest News

Palestinians look at the destruction of the Al-Gatshan family building after an Israeli strike...
Israel delivers deadly airstrikes in south Gaza and raids a hospital in the north
Spade Ranches working cattle near Gail.
Four national cattle shows expected to bring over $1M to Ouachita Parish
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown before administering the oath of...
LIVE: Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman on the Supreme Court, to be laid to rest at funeral Tuesday
Xfinity has required customers to reset passwords and strongly recommends enabling two-factor...
Comcast’s Xfinity warns customers of recent security data breach
The physicians’ group behind Ohio’s newly passed reproductive rights amendment is urging a...
Reproductive rights group urges Ohio prosecutor to drop criminal charge against woman who miscarried