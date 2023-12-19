AT&T donates $55,000 to Monroe non-profits

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - AT&T announced Monday morning that they are donating $55,000 to local Monroe non-profits. AT&T is donation $25,000 each to Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum and the University of Louisiana Monroe.

Donations to the museum and ULM are designed to support digital literacy. They are also making a $5,000 donation to Louisiana Delta Community College which will contribute to scholarships, equipment, and PPE equipment.

“It’s very important because we know we have a digital divide, not only in Louisiana but across the country,” Matt Adams with AT&T said. “I think digital skills and digital literacy is a very important part of solving that digital divide.”

Adams said the company plans to continue donating to local non-profits.

