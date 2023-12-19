Administrators break ground on Phase I of Jackson Parish Hospital’s $11 million expansion

JONESBORO, La. (KNOE) - Elected officials and hospital administrators broke ground on Phase I of the Jackson Parish Hospital expansion.

The groundbreaking took place in front of the hospital’s sign Monday (Dec. 18) afternoon. The hospital is adding new services and a new look after 60 years of history.

“Our hospital was built in 1962. We just celebrated our 60th year anniversary. So much of our hospital though - with that 60 years; healthcare’s changed, healthcare’s growing. The whole industry has grown. Our whole industry has grown. Our community has grown, but our building has not,” said JPH’s CIO/COO, Jason Thomas.

Congresswoman Julia Letlow says her office secured $2 million for this project.

“And what I try to share with my colleagues up in Washington is that $2 million dollars can go so far in our rural communities. It can really transform an entire town. And there’s nothing that’s more important than healthcare for our rural communities,” said Letlow.

Thomas said with their added services, they’re going to have an emergency department that’s ultimately 12,000 feet.

“Part of this is we’re bringing in patient MRI. Something we had not been able to offer before. But we’re also growing the number of trauma rooms that we have. For us, we’ve got one trauma room, we’ve got five treatment rooms. We’re fixing to move to eight treatment rooms, “said Thomas. “And, we’re building on our endoscopy suite, so that it can be folded over and become emergency room space.”

JPH officials say the first expansion is expected to be complete by summer 2025. This expansion costs a total of $11 million - $2 million from Letlow’s office and the rest from hospital operations.

