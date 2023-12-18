Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

WATCH: Mad Mulkey ejected from game; Angel Reese tries holding coach back

LSU Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey got into a heated exchange with an official toward the end of the Tigers’ Sunday night match again Northwestern State.
By Allison Childers
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey got into a heated exchange with an official toward the end of the Tigers’ Sunday night match again Northwestern State.

The game being played at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC) was packed with fans cheering on Mulkey’s rage at a ref’s call.

The Tigers were sitting with a dominant lead late in the fourth quarter when Coach Mulkey got upset about a charging foul to Aneesah Morrow.

Video from students attending the game shows Angel Reese and team mates attempting to hold Coach back. At one point Reese looks to Mulkey’s son Kramer in the stands asking for help.

LSU defeated Northwestern 81 to 36.

After the game, they were all able to laugh it off with Reese saying she and Mulkey have similar personalities.

“We really like to win no matter the score. Of course she’s gonna fight for us, and we all fight for her. That moment was fun, and we knew we had her back and she had our back.”

During the post game address to the media, Mulkey joked, “Who knew you’d get an ovation for getting tossed.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMU DIES AT ZOO AFTER DOG ATTACK
Emu dies after dog attack at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
A West Monroe woman was arrested after an investigation found she allegedly raped and battered...
West Monroe woman accused of first-degree rape, battery, and ritualistic acts
I-20 Passenger Rail Joint announcement in downtown Monroe on Dec. 15, 2023
I-20 passenger rail services underway for ArkLaMiss and surrounding regions
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: A Few Cold Nights Ahead, Rain Late in the Week