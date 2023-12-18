Ouachita Parish authorities searching for runaway juvenile

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway juvenile. Jonathon Saquibal, 16, was last seen on Tidwell Rd. on Dec. 16.

Saquibal was last seen wearing a yellow hat, dark blue shirt, and gray pants. He is described as a Hispanic male with black hair, and brown eyes, and weighs 140 pounds.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, contact OPSO at (318) 329-1200.

