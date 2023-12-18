Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

One dead after two-vehicle crash in Richland Parish

New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash overnight in the Seventh Ward.
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash overnight in the Seventh Ward.
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A two-vehicle crash in Richland Parish claimed the life of 66-year-old Cheryl Muns of Epps. Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to the crash on Sunday, Dec. 17 shortly before 10 a.m.

Troop F says a Chevrolet Suburban was driving west on La 877 while a Nissan Kicks was driving south on La 17. The investigation shows the Chevrolet failed to yield at a stop sign and caused the Nissan to hit it.

Muns and the driver of the Nissan were properly restrained. Muns was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries and the driver was taken to a local hospital for serious injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet, who was also properly restrained, sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. LSP says there were two juvenile passengers in the Chevrolet. Both were properly restrained and uninjured.

According to LSP, impairment is not suspected but routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMU DIES AT ZOO AFTER DOG ATTACK
Emu dies after dog attack at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
A West Monroe woman was arrested after an investigation found she allegedly raped and battered...
West Monroe woman accused of first-degree rape, battery, and ritualistic acts
I-20 Passenger Rail Joint announcement in downtown Monroe on Dec. 15, 2023
I-20 passenger rail services underway for ArkLaMiss and surrounding regions
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: A Few Cold Nights Ahead, Rain Late in the Week

Latest News

Jo Ann Deal with the Better Business Bureau joined us to talk about auto retail scams.
BBB: Auto retail scams
Dortavia Barnes
Tallulah resident graduates as Grambling’s fall semester valedictorian
EMU DIES AT ZOO AFTER DOG ATTACK
Emu dies after dog attack at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo
MAYOR ELLIS DECLARES CANDIDACY FOR SECOND TERM
MAYOR ELLIS DECLARES CANDIDACY FOR SECOND TERM