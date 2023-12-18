One dead after two-vehicle crash in Richland Parish

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A two-vehicle crash in Richland Parish claimed the life of 66-year-old Cheryl Muns of Epps. Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to the crash on Sunday, Dec. 17 shortly before 10 a.m.

Troop F says a Chevrolet Suburban was driving west on La 877 while a Nissan Kicks was driving south on La 17. The investigation shows the Chevrolet failed to yield at a stop sign and caused the Nissan to hit it.

Muns and the driver of the Nissan were properly restrained. Muns was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries and the driver was taken to a local hospital for serious injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet, who was also properly restrained, sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. LSP says there were two juvenile passengers in the Chevrolet. Both were properly restrained and uninjured.

According to LSP, impairment is not suspected but routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.

This is an ongoing investigation.

