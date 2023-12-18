Advertise
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: A Few Cold Nights Ahead, Rain Late in the Week

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good Monday morning, ArkLaMiss! We’re waking up to some chilly temperatures. A light jacket will suffice. Another sunny day is on tap with warmer temperatures. Highs this afternoon will reach the low to mid 60s. Enjoy! Tonight will be cold and frosty, with lows near 30 degrees. Stay warm, and remember to protect your pets, plants, and pipes. We have more chilly nights in store. Tuesday will be briefly cooler, thanks to a dry cold front passing through later today. A gradual warming trend begins Tuesday. Rain chances return on Friday, lasting through the holiday weekend.

Today: Continued sunshine and a warmer day. It will be breezy as well. Temperatures top out in the low to mid 60s.

Tonight: Cold and frosty with lows near 30 degrees.

Tuesday: AM frost, then mostly sunny and cooler. Highs top out in the middle 50s.

Wednesday: Early morning frost, then mostly sunny. Temperatures will reach the lower 60s.

Thursday: A mixture of sun and clouds with temperatures topping out in the middle 60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs will reach the middle 60s.

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of showers. High temperatures aim for the upper 60s.

Sunday (Christmas Eve): Another cloudy day with showers on tap. A few thunderstorms are also possible. Highs will reach the upper 60s.

