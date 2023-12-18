Gov. Edwards to deliver remarks during end of the year news conference

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards will hold his annual end-of-the-year news conference on Monday.

The event will begin at 3 p.m. and is set to take place at the Governor’s Mansion.

The Governor’s Office announced the news conference will be his second-to-last scheduled public event as governor.

The governor’s final public event, his “farewell address,” will be held in Amite, Louisiana, on January 3 at 6:30 p.m.

