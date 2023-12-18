Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

City of Monroe announces completion of basketball court mural

This project was completed in collaboration with Black Creatives Circle, according to the City...
This project was completed in collaboration with Black Creatives Circle, according to the City of Monroe.(Source: City of Monroe)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe announced the completion of a new basketball court mural at Powell Street Community Center with plans to unveil the project on Dec. 19.

This project was completed in collaboration with Black Creatives Circle, according to the City of Monroe

The mural was funded through a grant from the Percent for Art program’s initiative, Making It Public. The $10,000 grant was set aside to support public art initiatives. Half of that money was put toward the Powell Street Community Center mural, and the other half was set aside for a mural at Charles Johnson Park.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMU DIES AT ZOO AFTER DOG ATTACK
Emu dies after dog attack at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash overnight in the Seventh Ward.
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Richland Parish
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast: A Few Cold Nights Ahead, Rain Late in the Week
A West Monroe woman was arrested after an investigation found she allegedly raped and battered...
West Monroe woman accused of first-degree rape, battery, and ritualistic acts

Latest News

Coming soon to the ArkLaMiss will be a passenger rail train connecting Dallas to Shreveport,...
I-20 Passenger Rail Services underway for ArkLaMiss and surrounding regions
CITIES of Monroe is hosting a coat drive to help those in need.
Share the warmth coat drive hosted in Monroe
Tree of Life Ceremony
Tree of Life Celebration Ceremony held at St. Francis Medical Center
Lincoln Nova Vital Recovery of Ruston to open new facility in Monroe
Ruston recovery facility to open out-patient center in Monroe