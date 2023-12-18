City of Monroe announces completion of basketball court mural

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe announced the completion of a new basketball court mural at Powell Street Community Center with plans to unveil the project on Dec. 19.

This project was completed in collaboration with Black Creatives Circle, according to the City of Monroe

The mural was funded through a grant from the Percent for Art program’s initiative, Making It Public. The $10,000 grant was set aside to support public art initiatives. Half of that money was put toward the Powell Street Community Center mural, and the other half was set aside for a mural at Charles Johnson Park.

