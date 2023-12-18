BBB: Auto retail scams

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - People are falling victim to auto retail scams, and today Jo Ann Deal with the Better Business Bureau joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss this scam.

Deal says to watch out for texts or emails about auto loans.

She says:

A dealer must tell you the offering price for a vehicle.

The offering price must include all costs and fees.

The dealer must tell you the total amount you’ll have to pay.

She says if you see a scam in your area, you can report it to the BBB using the scam tracker on their website.

If you are a victim of auto retail scams, contact the BBB at (318)-387-4600.

WATCH: Scam Alert with BBB's Jo Ann Deal

