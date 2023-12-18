Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

5-year-old boy dies at migrant shelter

A 5-year-old died at this migrant shelter in Chicago.
A 5-year-old died at this migrant shelter in Chicago.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By WLS Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WLS) - Chicago police are investigating the death of a young boy at a migrant shelter.

Authorities say 5-year-old Jean Carlos Martinez started feeling sick Sunday. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Martinez was living at the city-run shelter.

The shelter is located inside a warehouse and houses about 1,000 migrants.

Police say the child’s death does not appear to be criminal.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMU DIES AT ZOO AFTER DOG ATTACK
Emu dies after dog attack at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
A West Monroe woman was arrested after an investigation found she allegedly raped and battered...
West Monroe woman accused of first-degree rape, battery, and ritualistic acts
I-20 Passenger Rail Joint announcement in downtown Monroe on Dec. 15, 2023
I-20 passenger rail services underway for ArkLaMiss and surrounding regions
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: A Few Cold Nights Ahead, Rain Late in the Week

Latest News

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, meets Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on...
In Israel, the US defense secretary is expected to press for a more targeted approach in Gaza
Police obtained evidence to arrest Sakari Harnden in Las Vegas and Chance Comanche in...
Ex-NBA G League player, his girlfriend accused of killing woman who was discovered in desert
Pope Francis waves during the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking...
Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples if the rituals don’t resemble marriage
New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash overnight in the Seventh Ward.
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Richland Parish