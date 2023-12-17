Tallulah resident graduates as Grambling’s fall semester valedictorian

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Dortavia Barnes graduated from Grambling State University as top of the 2023 Fall Semester class. She successfully obtained an undergraduate degree in Criminal Justice, which carries the most students at GSU.

“I always had big plans for myself, so I always wanted to have all A’s,” Barnes said. Her mother Angelia Blair also said that it was an amazing feeling to see her daughter accomplish such an amazing feat.

“It’s a lot of writing so essays behind essays,” Barnes said. “I had to give up some things to stay focused, all the friends and everything.”

She plans to attend Southern University Law Center and become a criminal defense attorney.

