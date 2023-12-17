Advertise
Defense, Carr’s three TD passes ignite Saints’ victory over Giants, 24-6

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) is sacked for an 8-yard loss by Saints...
New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) is sacked for an 8-yard loss by Saints linebacker Demario Davis during the first half Sunday (Dec. 17) at Caesars Superdome. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Derek Carr’s three touchdown passes and a dominant defensive effort were enough Sunday (Dec. 17))to deliver the Saints to victory over the New York Giants, 24-6.

Carr completed 23 of 28 passes for 218 yards and the three scores, to Keith Kirkwood, Juwan Johnson and Jimmy Graham.

The Saints’ defense registered a season-high seven sacks of Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito. Tanoh Kpassagnon registered 2 1/2 of those sacks.

Carr’s final touchdown pass of the afternoon, a 1-yard touchdown to Graham, put the final nail in the Giants’ coffin.

Carr’s second touchdown pass came in the third quarter with a connection to Johnson for a 23-yard score.

The Saints found the end zone once in the first half, on a 7-yard touchdown strike from Carr to Kirkwood. New Orleans held a small advantage at halftime, 7-6.

The Saints (7-7) have won two in a row and kept pace with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) atop the NFL South. The Atlanta Falcons (6-8) managed to lose to the last-place Carolina Panthers (2-12), 9-7, to fall a game behind the division leaders.

The Saints have a short week ahead before facing the Rams in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

