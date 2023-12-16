Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Vase found at thrift store sells for more than $100K

This vase, purchased at a Richmond Goodwill store in June for $3.99, sold for more than...
This vase, purchased at a Richmond Goodwill store in June for $3.99, sold for more than $107,000 on Wednesday.(RAGO/WRIGHT via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (CNN) - A vase purchased at a Richmond Goodwill store in June for $3.99 sold for more than $107,000 on Wednesday.

The bottle-shaped design features a swirling pattern, blown with translucent red and opaque seafoam green glass.

The woman said she noticed the vase immediately, recognizing markings that indicate it was made in Italy, from high-end Murano glass.

She shared photos of it in a Facebook group where members identified it as a product of the famed Italian glassworks company Venini.

Experts then confirmed the piece’s authenticity.

The vase was initially valued between $30,000 and $50,000 but sold for more than double the top estimate.

The buyer’s identity has not been publicly disclosed but they are described as an “esteemed collector.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A West Monroe woman was arrested after an investigation found she allegedly raped and battered...
West Monroe woman accused of first-degree rape, battery, and ritualistic acts
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
KNOE Channel 8 reports on crime in the ArkLaMiss.
Union Parish shooting suspect identified as person of interest in flea market fire
OPSO arrested Vonterrius Kennedy after DNA from the scene of a shooting matched his DNA. He...
DNA links suspect to July shooting in Monroe
The FDA has issued a recall for cans of soda due to possible "foreign material" in the cans.
Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange recalled due to possible ‘foreign material’ inside cans

Latest News

A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Palestinians search for bodies and survivors in the rubble of a residential building destroyed...
3 hostages mistakenly killed by troops had been holding a white flag, Israeli military official says
A 90-year-old woman became the oldest person to earn a master's degree at the University of...
90-year-old woman becomes oldest person to earn master’s degree at university
FILE - The new Quaker Oats sign is seen in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Quaker...
Quaker Oats recalls granola products over concerns of salmonella contamination