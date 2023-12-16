Advertise
LaSalle Parish authorities search for missing 16-year-old

LaSalle Parish Sheriff's Office search for missing teen.
LaSalle Parish Sheriff's Office search for missing teen.(Source: LaSalle Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LASALLE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding 16-year-old Andreana Rey.

According to LPSO’s Facebook Page, Rey was staying with an adult family friend until she decided to stay with her friends.

Rey was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at the Townsmen Inn in Jena.

Anyone with information on Rey’s whereabouts should call LPSO at (318) 992-2151.

