KNOE Friday Evening Forecast: Rain Moves In Overnight, Exits Saturday

It was a gorgeous weather day once again for the ArkLaMiss, but rain showers are on the way. Rain will arrive overnight and wrap up during the morning hours Saturday. Saturday afternoon will be mostly cloudy with clearing late in the day. Sunday will be a pleasant and sunny day with temperatures reaching the low 60s. Most of next week will be very pleasant. Temperatures during the day will range from the mid 50s to mid 60s, with some chilly overnights. Our next chance for rain will likely arrive on Friday. A few scattered showers are expected then.

Tonight, rain showers will move into the region mainly after midnight. Temperatures will lower to the low 50s.

Saturday will start with thick cloud cover and some showers exiting east. By afternoon, clouds will begin to slowly clear. Temperatures will reach the low 60s.

Sunday will be sunny and pleasant weather day. Temperatures will reach the low 60s.

Monday will be a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will reach the low 60s.

Tuesday will be a cooler day, with temperatures in the mid 50s. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Wednesday will be a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will reach the low 60s.

Thursday will be a partly cloudy day. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s.

Friday will bring a few showers. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s.

