Emu dies after dog attack at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo

By Rylee Kramer
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Around 1:00 in the afternoon, Monroe Police department responded to the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo after the shot spotter indicated gunfire.

According to the Media Relations Director for the City of Monroe, Emily Stogner, zoo officials were notified of two stray dogs entering the emu enclosure and attacking the animal. Stogner says staff members at the zoo followed protocol and shot the two stray dogs with a firearm. The emu, as well as both dogs suffered fatal injuries.

Stogner says the staff members at the zoo ensured the surrounding area was safe before firing at the dogs.

