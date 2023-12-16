Advertise
Couple who met at senior living community now celebrating their engagement

A Wisconsin couple is proving it’s never too late to fall in love.
By Juliana Tornabene and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - A Wisconsin couple is proving it’s never too late to fall in love.

The engagement of Paul Stein and Ellen Couch was cause for celebration at the senior living center Noel Manor Retirement Living, where the couple met.

When Stein and his late wife, Joyce, moved to the center three years ago, they bonded with Ellen over their love for sports, theater and music.

After his wife’s passing, Stein started looking into taking a trip to Ireland.

Stein asked Couch if she would want to be his travel companion. And when she said yes, he followed up with another question, hoping her answer would be the same.

“Once I knew she wanted to travel with me, I popped the question,” he said. “I followed up by asking her if she wanted our Ireland trip to be our honeymoon. And she said yes!”

Paul gave her a beautiful ring and announced the news during the center’s Wine Lover’s Wednesday activity.

The couple plans to honeymoon in Ireland together next year.

Executive Director at Noel Manor Kirsten Browns said this is the second engagement to ever happen at the center.

“Like their family and friends, we’re just so happy for them both,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

