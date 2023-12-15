Union Parish shooting suspect identified as person of interest in flea market fire

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The suspect in the deadly Dec. 10 Union Parish shooting, who later died during an officer-involved shooting in Monroe, has been identified as Gerald Battaglia, 75, of Monroe.

The suspect of an overnight shooting in Union Parish is now dead after an officer-involved shooting in Monroe.

Battaglia is accused of fatally shooting one victim in Union Parish after an argument. Later that night, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT was preparing to serve a search warrant at Battaglia’s residence in Monroe just before he allegedly set the home on fire.

OPSO SWAT says Battaglia was standing in the front yard and shot at deputies, who returned fire. Battaglia died at the scene, and no officers were injured.

The Monroe Police Department says Battaglia is also a person of interest in the Dec. 10 structure fire at Gators Flea Market in Monroe.

In a post on the flea market’s Facebook page, they say the fire occurred among many other tragedies.

The Northeast Louisiana Sheriff’s Investigative Unit is continuing to investigate these events.

This is all of the information available. Check back for more details as the story develops.

