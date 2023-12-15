Tree of Life Celebration Ceremony held at St. Francis Medical Center

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA) held its fifth annual Tree of Life ceremony Thursday morning to remember loved ones and the final gift they gave.

Family and friends met at St. Francis Medical Center this morning (Dec. 14) with Christmas ornaments to adorn the tree. Some were there to remember their loved ones who donated organs and others were there to give thanks to their donors.

“Especially this time of year, when you’ve got the holiday seasons and those families are missing those loved ones at the dinner table, around the Christmas tree at the holidays, this gives them that opportunity to share their story,” said Donation Services Coordinator Kristy Lockwood

“Share their experience, share their passion as far as organ donation and tissue donation, and honor that loved one for their selfless decision that they have made as far as choosing to be a donor.”

Lockwood said people are now able to register to become organ donors through the LA Wallet app. For more information on how to become a donor visit the LOPA website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.