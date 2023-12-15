Steward: Glenwood now “fully operational”

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to Interim Director Jonathan Turton, Glenwood Regional Health Center has addressed its staffing and supply issues. In a statement to KNOE, Turton said The Louisiana Department of Health accepted a plan of correction Friday morning (Dec. 15) and a designation of “Immediate Jeopardy” has been removed by the state. KNOE has reached out to state health officials for their response and is waiting to hear back.

According to Steward, Glenwood experienced staffing and supply shortages over the last several months. It said health officials have been on site for the past week to help resolve the issues.

State Representative Michael Echols told KNOE that Glenwood’s parent company, Steward Health, has taken temporary measures to continue to operate the facility. Echols said he hopes Steward can get Glenwood back into a long-term operating model, and their efforts will be evaluated weekly by the Louisiana Department of Health and the Attorney General’s office. Echols said health officials will be on site until January to ensure Glenwood and Steward “meet their basic obligations for patient safety and keep the doors open.”

In a statement, Interim Director Turton said, “Glenwood Regional is open for business, including the emergency department, and is continuing to provide high-quality care for patients in our community.” Turton said Glenwood only diverts patients to other facilities, “whenever we think it’s best for them and their condition, and we will continue to apply that standard.”

Turton said, “Leadership at Glenwood continues to cooperate fully with state officials. The hospital is fully operational, and our staffing and supply issues have been addressed. Glenwood is committed to keeping our patients, providers and staff safe, and providing high-quality care for our community remains our top priority.

