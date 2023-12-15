Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Sheriff arrested for DUI in marked vehicle, driving two times over legal alcohol limit

He blew .206 on a blood alcohol level test - more than two times the legal limit.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker, Candice Hare and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - A Kentucky sheriff was arrested and charged with driving while under the influence after he drove his marked vehicle up to a school, according to state records.

Video obtained from the Robertson County School System showed Sheriff Terry Gray operating his “marked police vehicle at 2:29 p.m.,” as he drove up to the school.

Records state the school resource officer and Sheriff Gray had “a disagreement” and the resource officer called Kentucky State Police for assistance.

The resources officer said the sheriff “smelled of alcoholic beverages.”

State records show that two Kentucky state troopers called Gray minutes apart starting at 2:34 p.m.

Both troopers say they noticed Gray had “extremely slurred and/or slow speech.

At that point, Gray reportedly left the school grounds and was traveling on Kentucky 165 toward Blue Licks State Park. He later told the troopers he was at his Mount Olivet residence.

When troopers arrived, Gray was standing next to his marked vehicle with the driver’s side door open.

Records state the troopers smelled a strong odor of alcoholic beverages coming from” the sheriff’s “breath,” he appeared unsteady on his feet and “indicated he had been drinking vodka earlier in the day.

Kentucky State Police administered a breath test and determined Gray blew .206, which is more than two times the legal limit to operate a motor vehicle.

Gray stated “he had been drinking vodka earlier in the day,” Kentucky State Police wrote in his citation.

The sheriff was arrested and taken to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Department and then transferred to the Bourbon County Detention Center.

He was later released and is scheduled to go to court on Jan. 10.

WXIX reached out to the school district about the incident, and a representative for the school district declined to comment.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A West Monroe woman was arrested after an investigation found she allegedly raped and battered...
West Monroe woman accused of first-degree rape, battery, and ritualistic acts
The FDA has issued a recall for cans of soda due to possible "foreign material" in the cans.
Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange recalled due to possible ‘foreign material’ inside cans
Louisiana State Police
TRAFFIC ALERT: Parts of LA-15 remain closed following CMV overturning
Deadly crash on US-80 near LA-594.
Monroe motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash
The March 2024 elections will have many races, one of which being the race for mayor of Monroe.
Race for Monroe mayor: Who has qualified for the 2024 race so far?

Latest News

Memorial candles
City of Monroe mourns the loss of former Regional Airport Director, Ron Phillips
Sam Houston is the third largest school in Calcasieu Parish with nearly 1200 students.
Gun confiscated from student at Sam Houston High School
Israel has imposed a total siege on northern Gaza and flattened much of it, forcing most of...
Israeli defense minister says war on Hamas will last months as US envoy discusses timetable
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington,...
Jurors will begin deciding how much Giuliani must pay for lies in a Georgia election workers’ case