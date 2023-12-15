Advertise
Share the warmth coat drive hosted in Monroe

The Louisiana Department of Health partnered with several community organizations to host the Share the Warmth Coat drive this morning (Dec. 15).
By Kyndall Jones
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The Louisiana Department of Health partnered with several community organizations to host the Share the Warmth Coat drive this morning (Dec. 15). Members of the community were asked to donate gently worn winter items leading up to the event.

“Love. The love - we called it the Share the Warmth Drive, and the warmth -you know was the clothing, but I think the biggest part of it was the love and showing the people that no matter who you are or where you come from, that there is love and support in this community,” said Community Outreach Coordinator for People United of Louisiana, Shirah Tolliver.

Those who stopped by were able to get any winter items they needed along with a free hot meal, COVID and Flu vaccines, and information about resources available in northeast Louisiana.

“We wanted to make sure that if we could take care of the disparities of some of our less fortunate citizens, we would be able to then bring them into other services that we provide. And so, it’s really important for us to give back to the community because we are a public health agency,” said Louisiana Department of Health Region 8 emergency preparedness planner Adrian Talton

People United of Louisiana is planning to have another drive in the Spring.

