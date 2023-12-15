Ruston community works together to get Dixie Center for the Arts marquee repaired

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Dixie Center for the Arts is shining a little brighter after members of the community raised funds to repair the marquee sign.

The historic Ruston location has been around since 1938 and needed a little face-lift! Tom Faber, communications director for the center, said the sign needed to be repaired.

“It was so old and brittle that every time it was touched to try to take it out, it was falling apart. Our neon - our sign - the star up there, it’s so iconic and part of downtown Ruston.”

Rapid Signs in Ruston signed up for the job to repair the sign and the community worked together to raise the repair funds.

“Doctor Bob Flournoy went out and asked all of his friends to please donate,” said Communications Director, Judy Bauldree. “Within a week we were able to raise that money plus a little more.”

Now, thanks to the community banning together, the Dixie Center for the Arts will continue to be a beacon in downtown Ruston.

