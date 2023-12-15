Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis announces plans to run for re-election

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis announced on Friday, Dec. 15, his plan to run for re-election in 2024.

Ellis first took office as mayor in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, making way for him to serve the Monroe community during difficult and unprecedented times.

“When I took office in 2020 amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Monroe faced critical infrastructure, operational, and community issues,” Ellis said. “We’ve systematically addressed many of them and are on the verge of completing those that remain. I seek the support of Monroe voters who share my belief that our city is on the right track and must stay the course, implementing improvements benefiting all citizens.”

Some of the achievements Ellis said he achieved during his first term include improving issues such as public safety, economic development, flood mitigation and weather preparedness, and quality of life prioritization.

“I am proud to announce my candidacy for re-election, continuing the momentum we’ve collectively built

