Louisiana State Fire Marshal shares firework safety tips ahead of New Year’s Eve

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With 2023 ending, the Office of Louisiana State Fire Marshal reminds Louisianans to be safe when using fireworks to celebrate the new year.

The following is a list of safety tips from the SFM:

Detonate devices at least 200 feet away from structures, vehicles, and rubbish.

Never allow children to light fireworks; instead, provide glow sticks and trinkets as alternatives.

Never operate fireworks while impaired.

Light devices one at a time and monitor embers released with a bucket of water or hose nearby.

Discarding detonated items by wetting them down to prevent reignition and not disposing of them in a trash container immediately.

More than 300 retail fireworks permits have been issued for this end-of-year season, according to LSFM. The sales season ends on Jan. 1 at 11:59 p.m.

The SFM recommends attending public fireworks displays rather than creating your own. However, if you choose to purchase your fireworks remember to be responsible.

The SFM encourages reporting any suspicious or illegal sales of fireworks by calling 1-800-256-5452 or by visiting their website.



Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.